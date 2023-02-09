Four car crash kills Odessa man

By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a crash involving four cars, killed a 33-year-old man on Wednesday.

Texas DPS says that a semi-truck was stopped at the traffic light on Loop 338 and 8th street when it was hit from behind by a Ram truck.

The Ram then continued across the intersection onto the northbound lanes and hit a third car, a Freightliner with a trailer.

The passenger in that truck, 33-year-old Felipe Oviedo-Castillo, was ejected from the Ram and hit a Ford Escape in the outside northbound lane. It is unknown if Oviedo-Castillo was wearing a seatbelt or not. He died at the scene.

The driver of the Ram was taken to Medical Center Hospital and is in stable condition.

There were no other injuries or deaths.

