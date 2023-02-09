ECSO warns of new scam involving impersonations

The scam has a presidential twist.
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There’s a familiar but unique scam in the Permian Basin involving the Ector County Sheriff’s Office that involves deceased U.S. president Richard Nixon.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis was a child during the Nixon administration.

“I was a pretty young individual back in those days, but I do remember it because that’s all that was on the news,” Griffis said.

He also remembers Nixon leaving office after Watergate.

“I do remember watching him get on Marine One and leaving the White House,” Griffis recalled.

So, you can imagine Griffis’ surprise when he was alerted to a scam, where a caller tries to get someone’s personal information by pretending to be Lt. Richard Nixon.

“As far as I know, former President Richard Nixon doesn’t work here and has never worked at the Ector County Sheriff’s Office,” Griffis said.

The ECSO does have a Lt. Richard Dickson, but a garbled voicemail obtained by CBS7 blurs the line between ‘N’ and ‘D’.

“These scammers have really put a hamper on doing business on the phone,” Griffis said.

Griffis recommends getting an app that can screen calls or not answering calls where you don’t know who it’s from.

“We’re not going to ask them to send us any information over the phone or otherwise,” Griffis said.

And if you do answer the call, make sure you grill the caller about their identity.

“Verify, verify, verify,” Griffis said.

While many scams originate outside of Texas or the United States, Griffis believes this particular scam, which has attempted to use the names of multiple ECSO employees, originates locally.

