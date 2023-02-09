CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults

COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.(Prot Tachapanit via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The COVID-19 shot is now on the list of regularly scheduled routine vaccinations for children, teens and adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new recommendations were published Thursday in the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality weekly report.

Along with the COVID-19 shot, key changes to the schedule include updated guidance on vaccines for the flu, measles-mumps-rubella and hepatitis B.

However, the guidance does not mean schools will require vaccination to enroll.

Those vaccination requirements are still being determined by state or local jurisdictions and not by the CDC.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden State of the Union address.
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Three vehicle crash on Loop 338
Officials investigate multi-vehicle crash on W Loop 338 in Odessa
Police: Feud leads to teenager shot outside of the Big Spring YMCA

Latest News

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library &...
AP source: Pence subpoenaed by special counsel probing Trump
Preston Hemphill was fired last week but has not been charged for his role in Nichols’ beating...
GRAPHIC: Officer drew gun as he approached Tyre Nichols, report finds
Sea turtles were released back into the ocean after they were rehabilitated.
WATCH: Sea turtles released into ocean after rehabilitation
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Sen. John Fetterman remains in hospital, undergoing tests
FILE - Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks to the media in Jackson, Miss., Oct. 17, 2018....
Brett Favre sues auditor, sportscasters in defamation case