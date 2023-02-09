ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/10/23: A chilly end to the week is in the forecast thanks to a strong cold front that is moving through on Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the 20s over the next couple of mornings...but overall the “Super Bowl” weekend looks sunny and mild and “SUPER”!

Big changes are in the forecast next week as the next Pacific cold front arrives late Monday into Valentine’s day with a few showers and an Arctic cold front will arrive on Thursday with much colder weather. It won’t be the sweetest of weeks...

