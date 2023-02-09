CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/10/23:

Not as cold this weekend
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/9/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/10/23: A chilly end to the week is in the forecast thanks to a strong cold front that is moving through on Thursday. Temperatures will start off in the 20s over the next couple of mornings...but overall the “Super Bowl” weekend looks sunny and mild and “SUPER”!

Big changes are in the forecast next week as the next Pacific cold front arrives late Monday into Valentine’s day with a few showers and an Arctic cold front will arrive on Thursday with much colder weather. It won’t be the sweetest of weeks...

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden State of the Union address.
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Three vehicle crash on Loop 338
Officials investigate multi-vehicle crash on W Loop 338 in Odessa
Police: Feud leads to teenager shot outside of the Big Spring YMCA

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/9/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/9/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/7/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesdsay, 2/8/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/7/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/7/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 2/7/23