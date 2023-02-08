Pedestrian crash in Midland leaves one dead

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A man is dead after Midland Police believe he exited his truck on the highway.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7 at around 7:30 p.m., officers with MPD responded to a crash on the north service road near the 1900 block of E. Interstate Highway 20 (Mile Marker 137).

Officers found a white Ford F-150 Pickup Truck parked off the road on the grassy, unimproved shoulder facing west. The truck showed no signs of damage, and the ignition was running. The registered vehicle owner, Lazaro Villafuerte Resendiz, 51 years old from Cedar Creek, Texas, was found lying on the ground in the middle of the paved eastbound lanes of the north service road, unresponsive with life-threatening injuries.

Resendiz was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital, where he died later that night. Investigating officers believe Resendiz exited the truck to retrieve a block of wood and was hit by a vehicle.

No other involved drivers or vehicles have been identified at this time.

