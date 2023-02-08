Midland residents work to resolve abnormally high gas bills

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In 24 years of living in his North Midland home, John Bumpers has never seen anything quite like his January gas bill.

“Something is wrong here,” Bumpers said, recalling his initial reaction. “Something is definitely wrong here. I’ve never had a gas bill that high.”

In fact, the January statement was more than double his normal bill.

“It was $375.97, which just about shocked me to the moon,” Bumpers said.

Bumpers’ neighbors had similar stories. Over a hundred complaints piled up on the Nextdoor app about high prices related to Atmos Energy bills in the immediate area.

That’s when Bumpers called Atmos.

Atmos asked Bumpers to send him a picture of his gas meter. Soon after, his bill dropped significantly.

“It ended up with a $203 refund, or credit, to my Atmos account,” Bumpers said.

Bumpers said Atmos customer service told him the incorrect bill was due to a “guesstimate” from the company.

A nearby resident, Patricia, said Atmos told her the bill was off due to an incorrect reading. Another neighbor said Atmos blamed a gas leak.

Everyone pointed out that Atmos quickly solved the billing problems once they were notified of mistakes.

Despite that, Atmos disputed all of these claims when we reached by phone, instead saying that gas prices were on the rise and recommending customers go to the energy conservation page on the Atmos website.

“I think they know they’ve got a problem,” Bumpers said. “Hopefully, they’ll do something about it.”

If you find what you believe to be an error in your gas bill, you are encouraged to call the energy company as soon as possible.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.