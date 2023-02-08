Honda issues recall for more than 114K HR-Vs and Fit hatchbacks

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles...
The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.(Honda)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Honda is recalling more than 114,000 vehicles over backup camera displays that may not work when the vehicle is in reverse.

The recall involves 2018-2020 Fit hatchbacks and 2019-2022 HR-V SUVs.

The malfunction is the result of a faulty audio system circuit, and it only involves vehicles with an ignition key, not a push-button start.

Honda said it’s aware of just over 200 warranty claims related to the issue, but no injuries have been reported.

The automaker is asking owners of the affected vehicles to bring them to a dealership for a software update.

Honda will contact owners by mail beginning in mid-March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden State of the Union address.
Governor Abbott responds to President Biden’s State of the Union Address
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
RST ALERT Forecast 2/2/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY, 2/2/23
OPD investigating an eight-car crash and several others on 191
OPD investigating an eight-car crash and several others on 191
Three vehicle crash on Loop 338
Officials investigate multi-vehicle crash on W Loop 338 in Odessa

Latest News

In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
With its latest acquisition, CVS Health Corp. aims to capitalize on the federal government’s...
CVS acquires Oak Street primary care for $10.6 billion
Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, appeared before the House Oversight...
Former Twitter official admits mistakes make in handling of Hunter Biden story
Two children are dead, six kids are hospitalized after a city bus crashes into day care north...
2 children dead, 6 kids hospitalized after bus crashes into Quebec day care
Former Twitter Executives are sworn in before testifying before Congress on Wednesday. Shown...
Ex-Twitter execs face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden story