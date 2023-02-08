Driver killed when lumber truck flips over on highway

An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment,...
An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment, causing the cab to roll.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – A lumber truck driver died Monday after a crash on an Oregon highway, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency crews were called around 1:15 p.m. to respond to reports that a lumber truck flipped over and one person was trapped inside.

An investigation revealed the truck went off the road and the trailer fell over the embankment, causing the cab to roll.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said the driver was conscious as emergency crews worked to free him from the cab of the truck, but he later stopped breathing and died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack
RST ALERT Forecast 2/2/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY, 2/2/23
OPD investigating an eight-car crash and several others on 191
OPD investigating an eight-car crash and several others on 191
Three vehicle crash on Loop 338
Officials investigate multi-vehicle crash on W Loop 338 in Odessa
Police: Feud leads to teenager shot outside of the Big Spring YMCA

Latest News

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.K. Prime Minister Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,...
Zelenskyy tells UK ‘freedom will win,’ pushes for warplanes
In the southern Turkish city of Adana, people combed through the rubble of collapsed buildings,...
Hope fading as deaths in Turkey, Syria quake pass 11,000
An 86-year-old from Maine is set to attend his 57th straight Super Bowl game.
Man headed to 57th straight Super Bowl
President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at...
Biden speech takeaways: More conciliation than conflict