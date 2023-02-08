AT&T partners with Midland Space Company to help with better internet

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -For the last 6 years AST, a space mobile in Midland, has been working on its satellites to give not just West Texas cellular connectivity but the world.

And now, AT&T has joined AST on its mission for cellular connectivity for everyone.

The partnership has helped AST do more tests, and will continue to help AST in the future.

AST’s latest satellite launch Blue Walker 3 has been in space since September and is floating 300 miles above the earth in outer space.

So far, the satellite has been a success, AST made contact with the satellite immediately after it was in space and has done more testing as it orbits the earth.

AST is partnered with companies all across the globe including Vodafone which serves people in Europe and Africa, Rakuten which serves 30 countries and regions, and AT&T which helps more than 100 million U.S. families, friends, and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses.

“And so, partnering with them and being able to do our first cellular broadband direct to our cell phone testing with AT&T is really special and we really appreciate their partnership,” said Scott Wisniewski, AST Chief Strategy Officer

“It’s just exciting if everything proves out and the technology works as expected, it will be a big benefit,” said Gordon Mansfield, AT&T Vice President – Global Tech Planning

Everyone knows that AT&T is one of the biggest phone carriers across the country and provides lightning-fast internet to their providers, but there’s always a chance of being in a dead zone and that’s why AT&T wanted to work with AST.

“And so by partnering with AST our hope is if we can get the technology to work now, we can take our great coverage that we already have and extend it to areas that are otherwise a little bit difficult for us to get coverage too,” said Mansfield

AT&T has helped AST so far with its spectrum, which allows them to do testing and their engineer’s support in the making of the satellites.

And you may be wondering if you’ll be able to use this type of broadband connectivity without AT&T, and you will.

AST works with over 30 phone mobile network operators that can connect to over 2 billion phones.

“So, you’ll have a current phone plan and if our network is an area AT&T wants to make available, you’ll be able to use that network,” said Wisniewski

AST is looking forward to the end of the year when they plan to send more satellites into space for more testing.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.