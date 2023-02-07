Rep. Landgraf talks oil and gas ahead of State of the Union Address

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Representative Brooks Landgraf says he hopes President Biden in his 2023 State of the Union Address comes around and sees the importance of Permian Basin oil and natural gas.

Landgraf says he expects the president to outline what his plans are for re-election and it could be a preview of his agenda for the next year.

Landgraf says oil and gas is something that shouldn’t be a partisan issue at all, adding that anybody who needs energy and loves freedom should be able to support something like this.

“We can unleash our energy independence from right here in West Texas and I think having that acknowledgement from the president, especially at a time like this, would go a long way,” said Landgraf.

He hopes Biden can put aside partisanship and do what’s best for the American people and West Texas, which he says from his perspective are one and the same.

Landgraf says he believes in action and not talk so even if Biden says the right things he wants to hold him accountable to follow up and do the right things.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.