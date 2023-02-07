Odessan brings helicopter training to the Permian Basin

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -An Odessa native started his own pilot training to teach people in the Permian Basin how to fly helicopters.

Sammy Medina was in the Marines for eight years.

Ever since he was a kid, he always dreamed of flying helicopters. Now he decided to open his own helicopter pilot school at the Schlemeyer Airport.

Medina has been flying planes for over seven years now, and says he plans to expand his business across West Texas.

“Eventually become charter pilots and charter companies. Get bigger and better aircrafts. And the biggest thing is to get with the schools later on. With the universities, with the colleges. Odessa college and Midland college, and to try to build up aviation educations our of there,” said Medina.

Medina says his students go through 40 hours of training and take a final exam before earning their license to fly helicopters.

One of the issues that Medina says he’s having, is lack of helicopters and repairs. If one of his helicopters breaks, it’ll cost him over $100,000 dollars to fix.

It can also take months to get it back.

Scout Aviation isn’t just about teaching people to fly helicopters.

They also started working with Kairos Aerospace to help the planet and the Permian Basin.

“we use our proprietary remote sensing technology, with cutting edge science, to tell them where their methane emissions are coming from so that they’re able to get them repaired,” said Field Support Associate for Kairos Aerospace

They usually use planes to fly over and scan fields, but with helicopters, it’s gives them the chance to get closer to detect leaks.

Medina worked in oilfields for years so for him, this was an easy decision.

“The excitement for us is to be able to get that that down there to closer to the potential spot that it’s leaking from. And be able to prevent that in the future,” said Medina.

