Monahans coffee shop hosting coffee cupping and taste test with New Orleans roast master
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - A Monahans coffee shop is reaching out to coffee lovers to taste some unique blends Tuesday at 10 a.m.
PJ’s Coffee is hosting a coffee cupping and taste test given by a roast master from New Orleans.
Felton Jones is his name and he is a PJ’s roast master.
If you attend, you will get to learn all about the difference in coffee beans along with all the different flavors and tastes.
PJ’s is at 1259 I-20 near the Fairfield Inn and Suites.
