Monahans coffee shop hosting coffee cupping and taste test with New Orleans roast master

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - A Monahans coffee shop is reaching out to coffee lovers to taste some unique blends Tuesday at 10 a.m.

PJ’s Coffee is hosting a coffee cupping and taste test given by a roast master from New Orleans.

Felton Jones is his name and he is a PJ’s roast master.

If you attend, you will get to learn all about the difference in coffee beans along with all the different flavors and tastes.

PJ’s is at 1259 I-20 near the Fairfield Inn and Suites.

