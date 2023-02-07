MISD considering new elementary school in NE Midland to alleviate capacity limits

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland ISD is considering building a new elementary school to help alleviate the effects of what they say is significant population growth in North East Midland.

Building a new elementary school was ranked top 3 in capital improvement projects by the Long Range Planning Committee.

At a special board meeting held last week, MISD board members heard that most elementary schools are overloaded with students.

Gen. Tommy Franks Elementary in NE Midland by SH 349 and North of Loop 250, seems to be of the greatest concerns.

In a presentation to the board, Chief of Administrative Services Kellie Spencer presented data showing Franks is 115% over capacity with a current enrollment of 818 students, when its functional capacity is 713 students and even with added portables they are still at 103% functional capacity.

“We’re seeing significant growth in that particular area,” said Spencer.

Their population growth is expected to increase to 1595 students by 2032/33 school year, which far exceeds their original projections.

“That is a little different than our last demographic study and that’s because of new development since that time that’s been approved by planning and zoning,” said Spencer.

Spencer noted that considerations will need to be made for a new elementary school bond that is estimated to cost about $40 million for a capacity of 900 students.

Even so, that probably wouldn’t be enough to help with enrollment capacity. If you live around general Franks, you’re zoned for De Zavala which is also overloaded right now.

“There’s other campuses we need to find ways to relieve Bunche is of grave concern right now and others on that eastern side,” said Spencer.

Ralphe Bunche Elementary has 971 students currently enrolled.

A new campus could allow for Franks to be a neighborhood school.

“Opening this up to a neighborhood school would then allow us to work with our attendance zones in order to create a neighborhood school and potentially relieve other campuses,” said Spencer.

At the current Franks site it is land locked and they’re running out of land space to add portables to keep up with the overloaded capacity

On February 9th a long range facility plan committee meeting will be held, where this is expected to be discussed in more depth.

