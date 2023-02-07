CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesdsay, 2/8/23

Another front later this week
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/7/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, 2/8/23: A cold front early on Tuesday brought the Winter season back to West Texas as cold air arrived. Rain with this front looks to stay off to the east unfortunately as drier air will move in. Another cold front will arrive later on Thursday and make for a chilly end to the week and start to the weekend.

More cold fronts arrive next week on Valentine’s Day and later in the week. The first front will bring a little bit better chance of rain and the one late in the week looks to bring some Arctic air. We aren’t done with the Winter season just yet.

