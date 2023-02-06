Shrimp Fest 2023 raising funds to help support the Ellen Noël Art Museum programs

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The most anticipated fundraiser is returning to West Texas and it is sure to bring a smile with every bite.

The 37th annual Shrimp Fest is taking place at the Ector County coliseum on February 27, 2023.

All the funds raised benefits the Ellen Noel Art Museum programs.

On the big day, you can enjoy eating an endless amount of various types of shrimp, a live and silent auction, and lots of fun.

The Shrimp Fest Chair says it takes nearly 50 volunteers to put the event together and she believes the arts add great value to the Permian Basin.

“There’s so many communities that don’t have art in them and being able to offer that so that it brightens everybody’s horizons, whether you’re a kid or you’re an adult or whatever. It’s great to have this in our area,” said Betty Harold, the Shrimp Fest 2023 Chair.

Tickets are now on sale for 50 dollars. If you’d like more information on this year’s Shrimp Fest, click here.

