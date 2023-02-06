CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 2/7/23

Turning colder for the rest of the week
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/6/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Feb. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 2/7/23: The groundhog may be right after a nice and very mild Monday...another cold front will arrive early on Tuesday bringing gusty northeast winds and colder temperatures. Rain chances look slim with the front but an isolated shower or two will be possible on late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The rest of the week looks rather cool and seasonable but dry as another cold front will be moving through late in the week.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Closures & Delays: Jan. 31
RST ALERT Forecast 2/2/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY THURSDAY, 2/2/23
Odessa Police crash update
The Midland Police Department needs help locating this young man’s family.
Midland Police Department provides update on unidentified teen investigation
DPS update on crashes in Midland

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/6/22 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/6/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Monday, 2/6/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/3/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 2/4/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/3/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/3/23 PM