ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 2/7/23: The groundhog may be right after a nice and very mild Monday...another cold front will arrive early on Tuesday bringing gusty northeast winds and colder temperatures. Rain chances look slim with the front but an isolated shower or two will be possible on late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The rest of the week looks rather cool and seasonable but dry as another cold front will be moving through late in the week.

