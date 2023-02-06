Arrest made in Big Spring YMCA shooting

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - Big Spring Police say the afternoon Friday, Feb.3, BSPD detectives arrested a teen boy involved in an investigation into a shooting at the YMCA on S. Owens on Feb. 2.

The teen boy is currently in the custody of Howard County Juvenile Probation office charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Detectives are still searching for three other teen boys involved in this incident.

BSPD asks anyone with information regarding this incident to contact CrimeStoppers at (432)263-TIPS (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from the web address here.

