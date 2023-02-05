Hobbs Police Department investigating fatal pedestrian crash

HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) - According to the Hobbs police Department, on February 3rd, 2023, around 6:08 pm, officers responded to the area of the 600 block of west Apache in Hobbs in reference to a vehicle crash involving pedestrians.

Upon arrival, the reporting person advised officers that a male and female pedestrian, along with their dog, were struck by a vehicle as they were walking down the street. The reporting person did not see the vehicle.

Hobbs Fire Department EMS arrived on scene and determined the male and female to be deceased upon their arrival. They were identified as Joshua Jackson, 33 years old, of Hobbs, NM and Octavia Throssel, 27 years old, of California.

Our officers and detectives worked diligently through the night in an attempt to find the suspected driver.

Through the assistance of witnesses, business surveillance footage, social media, and the utilization of the Hobbs Police Department Eagle I.C., a possible involved vehicle was discovered. On February 4th, 2023, detectives received a tip of the possible involvement of a specific company vehicle. Detectives reached out to the company and confirmed that an employee, Anthony Baca, 26 years old, of Hobbs, NM, reported being involved in a traffic accident the night prior.

Detectives made contact with Mr. Baca at his residence. Mr. Baca agreed to voluntarily travel to the Hobbs Police Department for an official interview.

During the interview, Mr. Baca was read his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak with detectives. Mr. Baca confirmed that he was driving in the area of Apache at the time the incident occurred and stated, “I knew I had hit something… a dog or a deer”. Mr. Baca stated he was worried about the damage to the truck because he had not been with the company very long and “had to get the truck home”.

When Mr. Baca told detectives that when he awoke the morning after the incident, he saw posts on social media concerning the incident and knew he had to speak with police.

Mr. Baca was placed under arrest and charged with the following: Involuntary Manslaughter – 4th Degree Felony (2 counts); Tampering with Evidence – 4th Degree Felony; Accidents Involving Death or Personal Injury – 4th Degree Felony; Cruelty to Animals – Misdemeanor; Careless Driving – Misdemeanor

Mr. Baca is currently being held at the Hobbs City Jail with no bond.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please report it by calling dispatch at (575) 397-9265 or contact Lea County Crime Stoppers at (575) 393-8005 (you may be eligible for a cash reward).

