Finding Family: Jacobo & Bryan

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Our story this week features Jacobo, 8, and Bryan, 5, siblings who share a tight bond and love towards one another.

They may be little boys, but their hearts are big!

Spending a day at the zoo, we got to know a little bit about them.

They are a bit quiet in front of the camera, but are actually really outgoing and love to stay busy with fun activities.

Looking at their Heart Gallery profile, we learn even more about them, including things they enjoy doing and what they hope to find in a forever family.

Their profile says they are very active and always ready to go on an outing. they dream of having a family that can love them, be patient with them, and give them lots of hugs as they grow up.

Overall, they are unique in their own way, but love similar things, including pizza!

“I like pepperoni!” said Jacobo & Bryan.

If you’re interested in learning more about adopting these siblings, click on any of the links below.

One Accord for Kids

Heart Gallery

