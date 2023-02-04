Trinity School of Midland hosts Chili Cook-Off fundraiser for The Field’s Edge

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Trinity School of Midland’s eighth graders held a Chili Cook-Off fundraiser tonight.

All of the funds raised were donated to The Field’s Edge to help them purchase a goat.

The Field’s Edge is an organization that helps build tiny homes for the homeless in a small village they have in Midland.

“We offer our neighbors opportunities to earn a dignified income and to have productive things to do with their time so the goat will be a way to make milk and make soap and lip balm and different products they can sell so they can make an income so they can pay their rent and have a dignified life,” said Founder and CEO of The Field’s Edge John-Mark Echols.

Echols says getting to see these kids get excited about helping their community is really cool.

For $5 people were given unlimited chili and The Field’s Edge staff were able to vote which chili was the best.

“Practicing stuff like this from a young age really helps them as they move throughout their life and it cultivates that desire to give back to the community,” said Eighth Grade Advisor Jessica McMullen.

This is a part of their big ideas for the greater good project where the students chose a philanthropy to fundraise for or donate to.

“They’re thinking about others that they’re looking outside of themselves and thinking about how they can utilize their gifts and their talents to serve their community and that’s what everyone needs to do so we’re glad about that,” said Echols.

Many of the students were very eager to serve their homemade chili.

