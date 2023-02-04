Tall City Meat Market is selling heart shaped steaks this Valentines

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you’re looking for a romantic dinner for this Valentines day look no further.

Tall City Meat Market in Midland is selling heart-shaped ribeye steaks for the Valentine’s Day.

“It kind of started out when the whole covid thing came along because people weren’t able to go out for dinner,” said Michael Loya, Owner of Tall City Meat Market.

Michael Loya says the idea began three years ago as a way to enjoy the holiday during the pandemic.

The market sold around 300 steaks when they first started in 2021 and it doubled just last year.

Loya is hoping to see an increase in sales for the new year.

Tall City Meat Market says customers look forward to shopping here around this time of year.

“The popularity we really had no idea it was kinda just done as a joke to begin with. But the popularity just really took off. One social media post turned into three of four hundred people sharing it and the next thing we know is three or four hundred people coming in getting them the first year. Last year we sold over 600 of them,” said Loya.

Loya assures his customers that they are buying quality meat that is guaranteed to bring a smile with every bite.

“You’re going to get a solid quality product not antibiotics, no hormones, no steroids and you’re going to get a guaranteed good steak every single time. Where if you go to a restaurant, you might not be happy with what you’re getting even though you’re paying top dollar for it. Here you’re going to pay top dollar but you’re going to be happy with every bite.”

Each steak is 24 oz and costs 35 dollars. They are available from now until Valentine’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.