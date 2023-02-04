Richard McCalop makes strides in Pro Basketball and in Media

By Jair Ascencio Brooks-Davis
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Former Permian High Basketball Player Richard McCalop has overcome various challenges in life. He hasn’t let it deter him as he gained success with his dunks and playing professionally for the Reading Rebels of the TBL. He’s also made media appearances with NBA 2K, Ballislife, Google, and Adam Sandler’s film, Hustle.

He’s also hosted his first Basketball camp in Odessa and plans on holding another one in July.

Watch below for more.

