ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Sunday, 2/5/23: Look for fantastic weather for the rest of the weekend as high pressure and southwesterly winds warm temperatures up into the 70s and keep skies sunny.

Next week will start off very mild and Spring-like as temperatures will top out into the 70s...but a cold front will bring in colder air and a few showers...but nothing freezing...except in the higher elevations of the Guadalupe mountains. The Winter season won’t let up just yet!

