Andrews Police Department locates missing person

The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa. (MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Andrews Police Department has safely located Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez in Odessa.

Original Story: The Andrews Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person identified as 79-year-old Ovidio Quiroz Fernandez.

He was last seen on 02/04/2023 at or around 04:00 AM. Ovidio made statements that he was going to be en-route to Mexico. His family said in past times that they would leave for Mexico around 04:00 AM or 05:00 AM.

Ovidio does have a medical diagnosis of Dementia/Alzheimer’s along with several other medical issues.

It is believed that he does have his medication. If located please contact your local law enforcement as soon as possible.

