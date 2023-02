MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 8 p.m. on Thursday a Ford truck was struck by a train.

DPS says the truck was stuck on the tracks at HWY 80 and CR 1290.

The railroad tracks are shut down at this time and Union Pacific is on the scene.

