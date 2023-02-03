Three-vehicle crash at 10th St and State Highway 302

Three vehicle crash on Loop 338
Three vehicle crash on Loop 338(Edgar Morales)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, at around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, DPS responded to a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of 10th St. and State Highway 302.

DPS says a GMC SUV failed to yield the right of way at the stop sign on 10th St. and pulled onto State Highway 302.

The SUV was struck by two pickup trucks. An unknown amount of individuals were transported to Medical Center Hospital.

There is no update on those injuries at this time.

