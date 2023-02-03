Gov. Abbott visits Odessa College for discussion on workforce development

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott received a tour of a welding lab at Odessa College today and hosted a news conference after about workforce development in the state.

Abbott says it was an honor getting to learn more about what Odessa College is doing to develop a high-quality workforce something that the state is focused on.

“Texas is going to continue to work with not just Odessa College but similar colleges and job training programs around the state to make sure we have a workforce to fill the millions of new jobs that will be coming available over just the next few years,” said Gov. Abbott.

Gov. Abbott says what employers need are people who can go directly into good paying and high demand jobs and start performing on day one.

“The oil and gas in the Permian Basin would never even make it out of the ground if not for the skilled welders, mechanics and engineers who are trained at places like Odessa College,” said Gov. Abbott.

He added they want to ensure that every Texan is prepared to succeed in the 21st century which means investing in education and training programs.

“Let’s say oil rigs safety may be job number one and to have professionals who are educated here and take that expertise and apply it into the field to make sure everyone is safer, that’s a win win for everybody,” said Gov. Abbott.

Department Chair of Industrial Technology at OC Syed Naqvi says for the governor to encourage their students and support them in this way is amazing.

“More than 95% of our students get jobs right after finishing their degree, even before that,” said Naqvi.

Abbott says workforce development is one of the greatest needs we have in the state of Texas.

