Domino’s goes extra mile to help legally blind customer during winter weather

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Domino’s Pizza restaurant in Midland is receiving praise after its employees went out of their way to help a visually impaired customer during the freezing weather.

When the nasty earlier this week, the weather closed most businesses for days. West Texas Domino’s restaurants stayed open, but only for pick-up or dine-in orders.

“Our drivers had been stuck in the store for a day and a half,” said Sandy Dunlap, the assistant manager at the chain’s Big Spring St. location in downtown Midland. “They were ready.”

Dunlap has worked at multiple Domino’s in the region for the past six years, but she’d never received a call quite like the one she received Wednesday.

“He called and asked for delivery, and I was like, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not doing delivery right now,” Dunlap said.

The call came from Jeffry Smith, who lives just blocks away from the downtown Domino’s.

Smith suffers from macular degeneration and is legally blind.

“I think the last time I drove was about five years ago,” he said.

“He was like, ‘Oh, bummer,’” Dunlap said. “Then he started telling me about being blind, and I thought, ‘Well, the roads aren’t that bad. We can get it to you.’”

Dunlap says she wasn’t concerned about getting in trouble with her bosses, but she did lean on her own experience.

“I have a daughter who can no longer drive due to her [multiple sclerosis], so I know what it’s like,” Dunlap said. “She’s always calling, ‘Mom, I need a ride here. I need a ride there.’ So, I know what it’s like to be unable to drive.”

Smith found the gesture moving.

“Sometimes we think with our head, and sometimes we think with our heart,” Smith said. “This gave me a good feeling in my heart.”

Oh, by the way, the order was a large pizza with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and jalapenos. Smith said he’ll order Domino’s again soon and maybe add something new to his order.

“Maybe I’ll try that Canadian bacon,” he said.

