CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 2/4/23

Try to get outside this weekend
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 2/3/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, 2/4/23: A great weekend is on the way with plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures. A ridge of high pressure will control the weather this weekend and bring more southerly winds...warmer temperatures and just a few clouds. Early morning temps will be in the mid to upper 20s with highs this afternoon ranging from the mid to upper 50s.

Next week will start off very mild and Spring-like as temperatures will top out into the 70s...but a series of cold fronts will bring in some cooler air and a few showers...but nothing freezing. Rain is always welcome along as it stays above freezing!

