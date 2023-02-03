ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 2/3/23: It is thawing out across West Texas and that trend will continue into the weekend. A ridge of high pressure will control the weather this weekend and bring more southerly winds...warmer temperatures and just a few clouds.

Next week will start off very mild and Spring-like as temperatures will top out into the 70s...but a series of cold fronts will bring in some cooler air and a few showers...but nothing freezing. Good news as we start the first full week of February!

