Police investigating shooting outside of Big Spring YMCA

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at KBEST Media, Dathan Jones, CEO of the Big Spring YMCA has confirmed that at approximately 4:15 this afternoon, a drive-by shooting occurred in front of the YMCA, directed at individuals who were standing at the front entrance.

These individuals, who were not authorized to be at YMCA returned gunfire.

Jones confirmed that the YMCA immediately went into lockdown and that NO kids nor employees of the YMCA were harmed,

CBS7 has confirmed with Big Spring Police that one person was injured and airlifted to a hospital.

BSPD does not have any suspects at this time.

According to KBEST, the driver of the car was southbound on Owens St in front of the YMCA when the initial shots were fired.

There were a total of 6-7 shots exchanged.

There is heavy police activity at the YMCA. Please avoid this area in order for law enforcement to do their work. No details are available at this time.

CBS7 will continue to update this story as we know more.

