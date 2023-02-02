OPD investigating an eight-car crash and several others on 1-91

By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department several major crashes are being investigated, including three on Highway 191: an eight-car crash at Billy Hext, a five-car crash at Faudree, and a rollover at East Loop 338.

Please avoid traveling on Highway 191 and use alternative routes until further advised.

OPD would like to remind the public that roads are expected to remain slick through the remainder of the week. Please use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. Remember the following if you do travel:

  • Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance from the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle in case of an emergency.
  • Drive with your headlights on and use extra caution when traveling on overpasses and underpasses. 
  • If you must travel, allow plenty of time to travel to and from your destination.
  • Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you start to skid. 
  • Some of the intersections have no functioning lights so remember to treat intersections with flashing lights the same as a 4-way stop sign.

