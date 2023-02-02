Oncor: Power outage impacting customers in East Odessa

(MGN Online)
By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A large power outage is affecting over a thousand customers in East Odessa Thursday morning.

The Oncor Stormcenter Outage map shows over 1,200 customers who have no power as of 11:00AM.

The time of restoration is currently reported as 2:00PM as crews work to get repairs done.

The maps shows the center of the outage off Highway 191 and Faudree Road.

We will continue to update this story as we get new information.

