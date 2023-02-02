Massive UTPB recruiting class headlined by 11 West Texas signees

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The UT Permian Basin football program signed 44 high school athletes on National Signing Day Wednesday. Eleven of those signees are from West Texas, within an hour of campus.

New UTPB head coach Kris McCullough and his staff assembled the class after less than two months on the job.

Watch the video above to hear from McCullough and learn more about UTPB’s 2023 recruiting class.

You can read about the entire class HERE.

