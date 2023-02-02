Governor Abbott urges Texans to report ice storm damage

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - Governor Greg Abbott is urging Texans who were impacted by this week’s winter weather to report property damage by submitting an online iSTAT damage assessment survey.

Ice accumulation across the state has resulted in broken tree branches affecting power lines and causing localized power outages.

“The State of Texas continues deploying assistance and providing all available resources to those impacted by this week’s severe winter weather,” said Governor Abbott. “As communities across the state begin to recover, Texans who have experienced property damage to their homes and businesses as a result of this winter weather event are encouraged to report it through the iSTAT survey. I thank all of our utility workers working to restore power in their communities and our emergency response personnel who are continuing to help their fellow Texans as they begin to move forward.”

“As ice begins to thaw in many communities, the winter weather impacts to homes and businesses are revealing themselves,” said Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd. “I urge any Texan who sustained property damage to report it in order to aid officials in identifying community needs. I thank the dedicated first responders and energy sector personnel working around the clock to restore power and keep people safe during this winter weather event.”

Texans can report ice storm damage to homes and businesses using the Individual State of Texas Assessment Tool (iSTAT) damage survey.

The iSTAT damage survey can be filled out in English and Spanish online by visiting damage.tdem.texas.gov and clicking on “Ice Storm/Winter Weather January 29 - Ongoing.”

The information provided in the iSTAT damage survey helps emergency management officials gain an understanding of damages that have occurred and identify any immediate resource needs. Survey information also helps officials determine if the state meets federal requirements for various forms of federal disaster assistance.

Reporting damage through the iSTAT tool is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency. It does not guarantee disaster relief assistance.

