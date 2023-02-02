Animal experts warn not to leave pets outdoors during freezing temperatures

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While we’re all trying to stay warm in these freezing temperatures, so should your pets, because if you’re feeling cold, chances are they’re just as cold.

We spoke to some animal experts about how to keep your pets warm in these cold temperatures.

The main advice they gave us was to keep your pet indoors until the weather starts to get a little warmer.

But they say if you do happen to take your pet outdoors, to just be on the lookout for certain things.

The most important thing you can do to keep your pet warm, is keep them indoors.

It’s fine to take them out for a walk, as long as they’re covered and don’t step on ice salt that can get on their paws.

But, if they do get ice salt on their paws and lick their paws, they can get sick.

“You really never know, when your pets walking out and about if that is pet friendly. So whenever you get back inside from walking, definitely wipe their paws off because you don’t know,” said the Director of Community Outreach for Fix West Texas, Katlyn Walthall.

The main concern is that if your pet stays out in this temperature for too long, it can cause Acute Pneumonia.

Which can cause a high fever, difficulty breathing, and tire easily. And if not treated quickly, can be fatal.

It’s also important to know the way your dog acts.

“Most people know their dog well enough to when they’re too cold. But the shaking and shivering, and discomfort, change of posture, stuff like that. Those are gonna be the big things,” said Dog trainer, Ricky Bedient.

With the snow expecting to hit the Midland-Odessa area, it’s important to know that if your pet does happen to go outdoors, the snow could hide the dog’s home scent and make it more difficult for your pet to come back inside.

Walthall says it’s also a good idea to educate others on their pet.

“A lot of the owners who have pets like that they might just not know better. About the safety hazards of having a pet out in the cold weather. So I would say speak up, go talk to them, and inform them about the dangers,” said Walthall.

