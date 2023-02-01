Warming shelters working through oncoming winter storm

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - For warming shelters in West Texas, it’s all hands on deck for the rest of the week. None more so than Toni Ramirez, the Salvation Army of Midland business manager.

“Our beds are full. That’s 70 beds,” Ramirez said. “So, right now, we’re housing anybody who is not on a bed on a cot.”

That’s an extra 35 people, bringing the growing total to over 100. One of those seeking shelter is Cranston Parks.

“It’s been a good experience because the people provide you with everything you need,” Parks said

Parks arrived at the start of the week, drawn in by the three meals per day and clean living quarters.

Other shelters, like the Salvation Army of Odessa, have smaller crowds but are no less important.

Even further West, the Ector County Sheriff’s Office has again turned its training annex into a shelter, providing blankets, clothes, and heat to those who need it.

“We’re here for them,” said Patrol Lt. Michael Lopez. “That’s part of the way we reach out to the community to build trust.”

With the possibility of bad weather knocking out power on Wednesday, shelters won’t get a reprieve any time soon, especially in Midland.

“We know that for the next few days, we will have an influx of people,” Ramirez said.

This means preparing extra food, laying out extra bedding, and working to provide top-notch support for those who don’t usually have it.

“I’m gonna give it a 10, man,” Parks said. “I’ll give it a 10.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.