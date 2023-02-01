OPD investigating burglary at Mango Tango

By Lauren Munt
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Early Tuesday morning, Odessa Police Department responded to Mango Tango after a reported burglary.

The video above shows two men forcibly entering the business where according to OPD the two stole a printer and cash drawer, which contained an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects, or their vehicle is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0001260.

