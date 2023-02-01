Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland close due to winter weather

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The weather has caused both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland to close down.

Both Meals on Wheels of Odessa and Midland were able to hand out some form of a frozen meal or packaged meal to customers who needed them the most before closing their doors.

“We had about 15 left in the freezer that we were able to package up along with some extra goods we had donated from HEB to make a care package that went out to about 15 of our seniors that we identified as really not having anything to eat other than what we were going to deliver,” said Executive Director of Meals on Wheels Odessa Craig Stoker.

Stoker says having slick roads and icy conditions is not something they want to risk sending their volunteers out in.

The people they serve are the homebound seniors and disabled who are unable to leave their houses, so they did their best to ensure they were able to get them something to tie them over.

“These seniors are alone and we’re their connection to the outside world so when we have to pause operations it’s not something we like to do because not only are we providing those meals but we are checking up on them making sure they have the things they need to stay in their homes,” said Stoker.

Stoker says moving forward they want to have a plan where all clients have a shelf stable food item or meal option to use and work with a foundation to buy an MRE or self heating meal so they know their clients have a hot meal.

Just because the weather changes they don’t want to leave anybody out or ignore anyone.

“Having to take a four day break like this is really not something we like to do, not something we want to do, we are looking forward to getting back on Friday so you know the weather we’re gonna watch it make sure our volunteers are safe that’s number one and keep checking up on our clients,” said Stoker.

Meals on Wheels of Midland is asking everyone to monitor their elderly neighbors while they are closed, but are hopeful they can open up soon.

Meals on Wheels of Odessa is hopeful that starting Friday they can reopen their doors.

