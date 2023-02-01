Man distributes counterfeit bills at 3 Odessa businesses

Counterfeit bill investigation
Counterfeit bill investigation(Odessa Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD would like to warn residents and businesses about the recent circulation of counterfeit money in Odessa.

The Criminal Investigation Division is currently on several cases involving counterfeit $50 bills. The man shown in the surveillance photos recently passed counterfeit $50 bills at three different businesses along Andrews Highway.

Anyone who recognizes this man is encouraged to contact Detective L. Goodson at 432-335-4942 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.OPD would like to caution businesses to be careful and check all bills closely. The counterfeit bills are usually thinner and smaller than real bills. The presidential watermark should be able to be seen when held up to the light on real bills. If anyone has any questions in reference to counterfeit bills, they are asked to go here or call the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-4961.

