Curbside Bistro feeds and keeps West Texans warms

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After many local organizations that help feed West Texans closed, Curbside Bistro served soup to feed and keep Odessans warm.

Chef Alejandro and his team have had a busy day. The drive thru was extended all the way out to Andrews Highway.

Even though most of these people are here to get something from the regular menu, most of them also left with a free cup of soup.

Local nonprofits that help feed West Texans are closed because of the severe weather, so Chef Alejandro decided that he wanted to assist those who depend on these organizations.

“It’s super cold out here. Schools canceled, I know a lot of (places) like Meals on Wheels, like churches that usually give out free food are closed right now so I said why not. We got an open kitchen, hot stove, why not make some soup,” said Alejandro Barrientos.

Chef Alejandro said he knows the road conditions are bad, and asks if you do decide to get some soup, to drive carefully.

Many residents waiting in the drive thru and in the restaurant said they are appreciative of the services provided by Curbside.

Some residents like Robin Island, went to get soup for her family, but says Chef Alejandro always makes her feel at home.

“We’re from out of town so we just feel like this is a home environment. They make you feel welcomed so we’re just trying to come up here and get that good vibe,” said Island.

Chef Alejandro said they had to make multiple batches of soup until they run out.

“I think we’re already at 100 plus. So I don’t know. This is my biggest batch of soup. I made two batches of chicken dumplings, right now we’re on a beef medley so we’re going to keep going until it runs out,” said Chef Alejandro.

As of three in the afternoon, they sold out of soup. Serving over 500 cups of soup.

If you missed out today, you still have tomorrow to get a cup.

Chef Alejandro also mentioned that he wants to do this because he wants to bring Odessans together, and some local residents have actually came in and donated cups and food for his soups.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.