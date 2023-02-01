CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY WEDNESDAY, 2/1/23

(KOSA) - 9:00 PM UPDATE | Wednesday is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for heavier freezing rain...snow and bitterly cold temperatures near freezing and wind chills into the single digits and the teens. Areas of freezing drizzle and freezing rain will develop late on Tuesday and will coat elevated surfaces such as bridges...overpasses and windshields with up to 1/10″ to 1/2″ of ice Significant ice accumulations are likely in the Permian Basin...southeast New Mexico and the Trans-Pecos. Significant icing will make travel nearly impossible and cause problems with broken tree limbs and some power outages.

As temperatures stay near or below freezing through Thursday...more areas of freezing drizzle and freezing rain are expected to develop with more ice accumulations expected on Thursday morning. This will cause additional travel problems on area roads...bridges and overpasses for the middle of the week.

