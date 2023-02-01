CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 2/2/23

Improving weather conditions on the way
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, 2/2/23: Thursday morning is a CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for freezing drizzle/rain and some snow flurries early that could lead to icy conditions. Conditions look to improve after 10 AM as temperatures warm up above freezing and anything falling out of the sky changes over to rain. Skies will clear some and the ice looks to melt as by the afternoon as temperatures top out into the mid to upper 40s.

Some refreezing of melted ice will be possible early on Friday...but mainly in patches on bridges and overpasses. Overall...a much milder and drier weather pattern is taking hold for the weekend into early next week. Stay with CBS7 FIRST ALERT for the latest concerning this winter weather situation.

