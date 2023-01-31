West Texas roads stay clear, but more winter weather on the way

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - While work and school cancellations affected many people on Monday, area roadways were operating without major issues by early Monday afternoon.

But the morning caught some drivers by surprise.

By sunrise, an 18-wheeler had overturned at the I-20 & Hwy 338 offramp. Odessa Police at the scene said the vehicle was going too fast on the exit, fishtailed off the road, and rolled over into a ditch.

Nobody was injured in the incident, and the vehicle was righted and towed away by noon.

Another vehicle, a Ford SUV, lost control on Hwy 191 and was saved from a severe tumble down an embanked by a guardrail. The SUV had to be lifted off the guardrail and back onto the street.

Despite those incidents, traffic was moving without issues by early afternoon. Even so, TxDOT had vehicles out nonstop, working the major roads.

“We’re just looking at those bridges, those overpasses, and interstates, making sure the ice isn’t adhering to the street,” TxDOT Public Information Officer Maryann Cedillo. “So, the brine they put on the roadway isn’t necessarily to prevent ice, but it keeps it from adhering to the roadway and kind of brushes off to the side.

In all, TxDOT said they’ve responded to about 55 wrecks Monday. No deaths or serious injuries were reported, and local leaders urge residents to stay home unless necessary.

Tuesday is expected to be a similar story, with weather conditions deteriorating Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday. Roads are expected to have heavy patches of ice, creating more issues on roadways.

TxDOT workers are running vehicles in shifts, coating the roads in sand and brine, although Cedillo said the Brine water becomes less effective as temperatures drop to around 20 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.