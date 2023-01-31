Texas Tech’s Big 12 football schedule released

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With 14 teams in the Big 12 for 2023, the Conference released the football schedule for the upcoming season.

With Texas & Oklahoma still in the Conference, BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston join the Big 12 this season.

The Red Raiders have a Thursday Home game with TCU and a Friday road game at Texas.

They face Houston, BYU and Central Florida but don’t play Oklahoma or Oklahoma State.

Texas Tech's Big 12 2023 football schedule has been released. (Texas Tech Football)

Here’s Texas Tech’s 2023 football schedule:

September 2 at Wyoming

September 9 Oregon

September 16 Tarleton State

September 23 at West Virginia

September 30 Houston

October 7 At Baylor

October 14 Kansas State

October 21 at BYU

November 2 TCU (Thursday)

November 11 at Kansas

November 18 Central Florida

November 24 at Texas (Friday)

