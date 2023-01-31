Structure fire in Alpine

Alpine Structure Fire
Alpine Structure Fire(Brewster County Sheriff's Office)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALPINE, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Alpine Fire Department Facebook page, Alpine Fire Department responded to reports of a possible structure fire in the Sunny Glen area Monday night.

Upon arrival, an active fire was confirmed.

Because of the extent of the fire, Marathon Fire was requested to assist. No individuals or emergency service personnel were harmed. The fire was extinguished and will be closely monitored by BCSO for any flare-ups.

Alpine Fire responded with 18 personnel.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

