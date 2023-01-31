Railroad Commission releases statement on Winter Storm Mara

AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - The Railroad Commission of Texas has said there is ample natural gas supply available during Winter Storm Mara, the RRC also says they are monitoring ‘round-the-clock’.

Read the RRC’S full statement on the storm below:

“The Railroad Commission of Texas’ preparations for Winter Storm Mara began well ahead of time as we began tracking the approaching weather last week; activated the RRC Emergency Management Team on Sunday; and also issued a notice to operators on Sunday on the incoming impact to the state.

The agency has been meeting daily for the last three days with gas utilities that serve residences, and held conference calls this morning with those utilities as well as the state’s major oil and gas producers and pipeline operators.

All facets the gas supply chain - production, pipeline transportation and underground gas storage - are reporting no major issues. Preliminary estimates from S&P Global indicate daily production of 25 billion cubic feet. Gas supply remains steady throughout the supply chain.

The RRC is committed to helping ensure there is adequate gas supply for home heating and power generation to protect millions of Texans during the winter storm.

We are also working at the State Operations Center, side by side with agencies such as the Public Utility Commission, ERCOT and the Texas Department of Transportation to address any requests for assistance oil and gas operators have.

Operators are dealing with icy road conditions in several parts of the state that could affect movement of crews and equipment, and the RRC is working directly with state and local partners to address those issues. We want to remind operators and all Texans to be mindful of road conditions and stay safe.”

