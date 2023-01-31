Odessa Police investigating multiple crashes on I-20

OPD investigating multiple crashes
OPD investigating multiple crashes(Odessa Police Department)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD is currently investigating four separate 18-wheeler crashes on IH-20 (all between West Loop 338 & West County Road).

Please avoid traveling on IH-20 if possible and use alternative routes until further advised.

OPD would like to remind drivers to continue being careful if traveling this week as roads are expected to remain slick. Please use extreme caution if you must travel on Interstate 20, Highway 80, and Highway 191. Remember the following if you do travel:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front that will allow enough time to stop your vehicle in case of an emergency. Drive with your headlights on and use extra caution when traveling on overpasses and underpasses. If you must travel, please allow plenty of time to travel to and from your destination. Avoid using cruise control and ease off the gas pedal or brakes if you start to skid. Also, some of the intersections have no functioning lights so please remember to treat intersections with flashing lights the same as a 4-way stop sign.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Closures & Delays: Jan. 31
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
Fatal Crash
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols

Latest News

Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Texas teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison on child porn charges
Icing threat
CBS7 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY TUESDAY, 1/31/23
But in the Permian Basin drilling activity is increasing
Despite a recent nationwide decline in drilling activity, activity in the Permian Basin increases
Despite nationwide decline in drilling activity, activity in the Permian continues to increase