Multi-vehicle crash causes roadway closure on IH-10

By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST
JEFF DAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Texas Highway Patrol Troopers, Reeves County Emergency personnel and the Texas Department of Transportation have responded to a multi-vehicle pileup crash at the Interstate 10 / Interstate 20 split near mile marker 185 in Jeff Davis County.

Initial investigations found as many as 12 vehicles involved with multiple injuries. IH-10 eastbound is closed at this time.

This is an active crash scene and drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Travel in West Texas is discouraged at this time due to icy roadways.

