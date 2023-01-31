K-9 detective included in school yearbook photos

K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.
K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.(Camp Hill Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP HILL, Pa. (Gray News) – Talk about the cutest yearbook photo ever!

K-9 Detective Gibbs was included in the Camp Hill School District’s yearbook photos.

The Camp Hill Police Department shared the photo, saying what a great job Gibbs did posing.

According to the scholarship page that pays for Gibbs’ ongoing care, the dog heads to school every day “bringing smiles, compassion and support to all our Camp Hill students.”

“Word has it he’s great at easing test anxiety!” the page reads.

Gibbs is the first ever K-9 facility dog in the Camp Hill School District.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School weather cancellations
Closures & Delays: Jan. 31
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
16-Year-old arrested in connection to Midland murder
Fatal Crash
Fatality crash on Loop 250 in Midland
Tyre Nichols, 29, died on Jan. 10, three days after a traffic stop turned into a confrontation...
GRAPHIC: Memphis authorities release video showing police officers beating Tyre Nichols

Latest News

This is the ninth year Good360 has partnered with the NFL in providing the logistics to take...
What happens to NFL champions gear pre-printed for the losing team?
Authorities are searching for 3 missing rappers after their canceled Detroit performance....
3 rappers missing for days since Detroit gig was scratched
Authorities are searching for 3 missing rappers after their canceled Detroit performance....
Authorities search for 3 missing rappers after canceled Detroit performance
Suspects are being sought after police say 10 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by...
Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 10
FILE - Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and United States Court House in...
Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents